Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.58 and last traded at $106.57. Approximately 51,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,067,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist reduced their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.11.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $19,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $8,858,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,525 shares of company stock valued at $62,413,357 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 7,311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 533,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,317,000 after acquiring an additional 526,453 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Roblox by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 55,861 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

