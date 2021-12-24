Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 63,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,918,910 shares.The stock last traded at $27.42 and had previously closed at $27.92.

EQNR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,911,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after buying an additional 1,248,613 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

