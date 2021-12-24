Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 47,083 shares.The stock last traded at $80.77 and had previously closed at $80.83.
NCBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.
The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average of $74.08.
In other news, Director Oliver Pierce Smith acquired 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.43 per share, with a total value of $99,884.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 141,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 48.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 126,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,427,000 after purchasing an additional 76,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $3,573,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCBS)
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
