Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 47,083 shares.The stock last traded at $80.77 and had previously closed at $80.83.

NCBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average of $74.08.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Oliver Pierce Smith acquired 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.43 per share, with a total value of $99,884.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 141,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 48.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 126,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,427,000 after purchasing an additional 76,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $3,573,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

