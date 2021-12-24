COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Down to $23.94

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.94, but opened at $23.33. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 1,245 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CMPS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $992.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 4.04.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after buying an additional 637,604 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 169,925 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth about $6,024,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 148,243 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.