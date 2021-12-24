Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 22,144 shares.The stock last traded at $47.68 and had previously closed at $48.67.
TARO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 254.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average is $64.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
