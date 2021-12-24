Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 22,144 shares.The stock last traded at $47.68 and had previously closed at $48.67.

TARO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 254.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average is $64.89.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

