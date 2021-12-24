Zacks: Brokerages Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to post earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.94. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $13.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $13.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.29 to $13.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $177.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

