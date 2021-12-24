Financial Analysis: Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) vs. Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) and Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Oscar Health shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oscar Health and Bright Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oscar Health 1 1 4 0 2.50 Bright Health Group 1 4 5 0 2.40

Oscar Health presently has a consensus target price of $20.92, suggesting a potential upside of 160.81%. Bright Health Group has a consensus target price of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 176.60%. Given Bright Health Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Health Group is more favorable than Oscar Health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oscar Health and Bright Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oscar Health $462.80 million 3.63 -$406.83 million N/A N/A Bright Health Group $1.21 billion 1.96 -$248.44 million N/A N/A

Bright Health Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oscar Health.

Profitability

This table compares Oscar Health and Bright Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oscar Health -37.53% -59.62% -17.67% Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bright Health Group beats Oscar Health on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc., an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Inc. and changed its name to Bright Health Group, Inc. in February 2021. Bright Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

