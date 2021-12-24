Critical Review: Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) and Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) and Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bright Health Group and Oscar Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Health Group $1.21 billion 1.96 -$248.44 million N/A N/A Oscar Health $462.80 million 3.63 -$406.83 million N/A N/A

Bright Health Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oscar Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bright Health Group and Oscar Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Health Group 1 4 5 0 2.40 Oscar Health 1 1 4 0 2.50

Bright Health Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 176.60%. Oscar Health has a consensus target price of $20.92, indicating a potential upside of 160.81%. Given Bright Health Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bright Health Group is more favorable than Oscar Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Oscar Health shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Health Group and Oscar Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A Oscar Health -37.53% -59.62% -17.67%

Summary

Bright Health Group beats Oscar Health on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc., an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Inc. and changed its name to Bright Health Group, Inc. in February 2021. Bright Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

