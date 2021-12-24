Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.24% of Arcimoto worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 140.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 46,118 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $180,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 28.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $37,000. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

FUV stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $326.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.40. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

