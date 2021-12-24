Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,807 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SEA by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.80.

NYSE SE opened at $222.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.38. The stock has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.35. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $178.80 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

