Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $976,000 Holdings in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.30% of GreenPower Motor worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 11.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after buying an additional 217,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the second quarter worth $4,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 61.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,329 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the second quarter worth $1,187,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 374.8% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GP. Roth Capital cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of GP opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.81 million, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 6.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

