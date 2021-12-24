Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,227 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.18% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 471,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,628,000 after acquiring an additional 197,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,691,000 after buying an additional 155,057 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 497,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,851,000 after buying an additional 65,616 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,051,000 after buying an additional 44,747 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $76.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.84. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $79.45.

