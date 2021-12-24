Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 773 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.72. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $88.78 and a 12-month high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.