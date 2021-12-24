Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 894.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $152.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.75. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $155.01.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

