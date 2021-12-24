State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,998 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Asana were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at about $5,915,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 212.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 31,489 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at about $5,479,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at about $1,077,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.93 per share, for a total transaction of $24,982,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,815,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,253,733 shares of company stock valued at $259,973,282 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,652,854. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

