Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Tattooed Chef at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 167.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTCF opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

TTCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

