Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.06 Million Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.22% of MasterCraft Boat worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,019,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 56,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 51,130 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 31,776 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $497.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.12.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $144.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

