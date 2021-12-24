State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 129 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Chart Industries worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $157.24 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.58 and a 200-day moving average of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

