Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,150 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,039 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 21,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Transocean stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

