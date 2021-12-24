Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,049 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,043,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Paysafe by 307.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 197,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 149,035 shares during the period.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

