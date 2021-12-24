Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 26 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 230.9% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.15.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $478.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.44 and a 200 day moving average of $474.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

