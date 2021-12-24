Sigma Planning Corp Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI opened at $193.77 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $194.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.12 and a 200-day moving average of $174.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.