11,503 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after acquiring an additional 380,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,101 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,435,000 after acquiring an additional 244,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 64,709 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $4,002,251.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,134,664 shares of company stock worth $76,745,156. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.