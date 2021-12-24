Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ciena were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Ciena by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ciena by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,121,000 after purchasing an additional 290,606 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,012,000 after purchasing an additional 313,791 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ciena by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,831,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,079,000 after purchasing an additional 146,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ciena by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,918,000 after purchasing an additional 804,544 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s “robust” guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $77.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $148,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,172,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

