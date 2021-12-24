M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,606 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.11% of TransMedics Group worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 205.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TransMedics Group by 394.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth about $118,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $54,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $2,256,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.77.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

