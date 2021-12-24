Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $135,000 Investment in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphatec alerts:

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 5,425 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $70,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $73,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 158,287 shares of company stock worth $1,733,856 and have sold 40,504 shares worth $483,899. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.68. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATEC. Loop Capital began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.