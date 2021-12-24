M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.04.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

