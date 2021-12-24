M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,183 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 27,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 61,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.39.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.0563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

