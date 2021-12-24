Sigma Planning Corp Sells 661 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,586 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $132.54 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.56 and its 200 day moving average is $138.32. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.20.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $135,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,514 shares of company stock worth $3,739,237. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

