Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 821 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,606 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,922,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13,465.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,402,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,298,000 after buying an additional 1,391,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $72.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.60.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

