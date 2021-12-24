Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 1.79% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 811,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after buying an additional 61,160 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF alerts:

BSBE opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.