Signaturefd LLC Sells 378 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $61.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.40. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

