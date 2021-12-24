Analysts Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. NETGEAR reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTGR shares. BWS Financial lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NTGR stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $889.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.74.

NETGEAR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $85,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 3,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $129,536.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,349 shares of company stock worth $435,088 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

