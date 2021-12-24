Rtw Investments, Lp Buys 130,316 Shares of Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Stock

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 130,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,315.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 3,500 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,825.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 21,161 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,449.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 4,320 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $38,923.20.
- On Thursday, November 11th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 319 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,692.36.
- On Monday, November 8th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 100,009 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $825,074.25.
- On Thursday, November 4th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 57,914 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $465,049.42.
RCOR stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Renovacor Inc has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.32.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RCOR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Renovacor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Renovacor in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
About Renovacor
Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
