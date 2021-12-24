Rtw Investments, Lp Buys 130,316 Shares of Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Stock

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 130,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,315.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Renovacor alerts:

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 3,500 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,825.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 21,161 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,449.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 4,320 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $38,923.20.

On Thursday, November 11th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 319 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,692.36.

On Monday, November 8th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 100,009 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $825,074.25.

On Thursday, November 4th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 57,914 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $465,049.42.

RCOR stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Renovacor Inc has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCOR. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Renovacor during the third quarter worth approximately $6,312,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renovacor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Renovacor during the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renovacor during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCOR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Renovacor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Renovacor in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

About Renovacor

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Renovacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.