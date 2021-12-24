Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn Sells 7,853 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,167.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00.

COUP opened at $159.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.86 and a 200 day moving average of $225.69. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

COUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.