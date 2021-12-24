-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) to report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.87). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSTX opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

