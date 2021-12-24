Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 263,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 96,677 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 616,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.91 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VALE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

