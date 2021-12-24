Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,928 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 7.85% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $81,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 92,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $144.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.77 and its 200 day moving average is $144.02. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $112.58 and a twelve month high of $156.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

