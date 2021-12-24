Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in NewMarket by 6.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in NewMarket by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 13.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 160.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEU opened at $342.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $432.55.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $622.21 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.15%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

