SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of SMART Global worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the first quarter worth about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SMART Global by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SMART Global by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter.

SGH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

SGH stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.89 and a 52 week high of $67.86.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $542,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

