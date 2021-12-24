Signaturefd LLC Buys 704 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,616,000 after purchasing an additional 380,020 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,497,000 after purchasing an additional 290,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,646,000 after purchasing an additional 109,145 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

GDDY stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.50. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,358. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.