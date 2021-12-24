Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 270 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Community Bank System worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,371,000 after acquiring an additional 71,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,033,000 after acquiring an additional 137,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Community Bank System by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 765,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,400,000 after acquiring an additional 87,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE CBU opened at $74.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

