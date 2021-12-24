Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.89.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

