Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of CONMED worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 142.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after buying an additional 204,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,802 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,859 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.74 and a 200 day moving average of $136.17. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.15 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.