Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 458 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 36.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.24, for a total transaction of $5,392,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $523.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 136.94 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

