Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Kemper worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $56.28 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

