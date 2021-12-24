Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of UMB Financial worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in UMB Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in UMB Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 610,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,064,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in UMB Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $109,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,720 shares of company stock worth $796,211. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UMBF opened at $105.19 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $67.33 and a 1-year high of $109.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.41.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.