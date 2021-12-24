Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of LivaNova worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $122,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $85.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $532,332. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

