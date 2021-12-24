Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 393 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of ExlService worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $139.82 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.39 and a 52-week high of $140.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.69 and a 200-day moving average of $121.07.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $2,059,202.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,456 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

