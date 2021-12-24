FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $11.41

Shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.41, but opened at $11.68. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 1,276 shares traded.

FREY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.12.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

